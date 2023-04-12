2
5 armed men gangrape woman, steal 10 cows

Defiled Raped Molested The suspects fled leaving behind their Sprinter bus

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: angelonline.com.gh

A 25-year-old woman is battling for her life after five armed robbers believed to be herdsmen, attacked and raped her while at home at Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

After attacking and raping the victim, the suspects also went to Awutu Ahentia and stole over 10 cows but failed to transport the cows to their destination due to a hot chase by some other herdsmen.

The suspects fled from the Ojobi community leaving their Sprinter bus with the registration number GG 2766-21 where some angry residents in the area vandalised the vehicle.

Speaking to Angel News Correspondent, Opanyin Darko, the Fulanis Chief of Gomoa Ojobi, Haskan Garu Imorro, described the incident as appalling and inhumane.

According to him, the suspects overpowered the woman’s husband by tying him with rope and took his wife to the bush nearby bush and raped her.

