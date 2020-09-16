General News

5 dead, 7 in critical condition in accident at Gomoa Adam

The accident occurred at the Gomoa Adam on the Kasoa-Cape-Coast highway

Five persons died on the spot while seven are in critical condition following a head-on collision involving two passenger vehicles at Gomoa Adam on the Kasoa-Cape-Coast highway.

According to a surviving passenger, they were travelling from Kasoa to Cape Coast when they suddenly saw the driver of the Ford vehicle trying to overtake a car.



He said immediately the driver came into their lane he rammed into their vehicle causing it to somersault causing the instant death of five persons while seven are severely injured.



The Medical Superintendent of the Apam Catholic Hospital, Dr Paul Archer explained that fourteen passengers were involved in the accident with five of them all male brought in dead.

He said his outfit is currently having difficulty getting a referral for the severely injured persons but added that their conditions have been stabilized.



This accident comes less than 24 hours after an accident at Kyekyewere near Suhum claimed 14 lives on Tuesday.

