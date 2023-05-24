5 escape death after two-storey building collapsed at Winneba

Fortunately, nobody was injured when the building collapsed

Five persons have escaped death by a whisker after a dilapidated two-storey building collapsed at Winneba Junction in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.

The caretakers and children who were staying in the building had gone to work at the time of the collapse on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at around 4:00 PM.



Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that the building situated on a water-logged plot along the Winneba to Cape Coast High got residents calling for its demolishing due to how weak it looked.



According to eyewitnesses, they saw some of the roofing sheets falling down, and the wall collapsing making people around the building run helter-skelter.



A few moments later, the whole building came crashing down with properties worth thousands of Cedis destroyed.



Information gathered indicates that the owner of the building had on several occasions asked the caretakers to vacate the dilapidated facility as it posed great danger to them but they refused to leave.

Fortunately, nobody was injured when the building collapsed.



Fire Service Personnel were informed and rushed to the scene for possible rescue efforts and assessment.



ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie advised the general public to seek for building permits from the Fire Service before raising up any structure as the collapsed facility was on a water-logged area.



Police were informed of the incident and have commenced investigation.