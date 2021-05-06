5 feared dead in a road crash at Tema

Thu, 6 May 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Five people are feared dead following an incident involving a Sprinter bus with registration number GR 6117-20 on the Accra-Tema motorway.
According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred at about 6:30 am Thursday after the tyre of the bus burst around the weighing bridge.
According to the eye witness, the car somersaulted in the process.
Others have also claimed that the driver was overspeeding and failed to heed the warnings of his passengers to slow down.
Meanwhile, 15 others have sustained serious injuries.
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Related Articles:
- 263 persons killed in road crashes in April 2021
- How Alban Bagbin escaped death 3 times
- Central Region records reduction in road accident deaths
- Cargo truck kills Immigration officer on Jaway Wharf-Anlomatuope road in Jomoro
- The dangers caused by the speed ramps in Ghana, other issues
- Read all related articles