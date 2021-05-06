5 feared dead in accident on Accra-Tema motorway

15 others got injured in the accident

An accident on the Accra-Tema motorway has claimed five lives with more than dozen injured, JoyNews reports.

It is being reported that a Sprinter Bus with registration number GR 6117-20 got involved in an accident that has resulted in the death of five people.



Eyewitness account states that the unfortunate incident occurred around 6:30am this morning after a tyre of vehicle got burst culminating in it somersaulting.

He added that the driver of the Sprinter bus was over-speeding and disregarded calls by passengers to slow down.



Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and National Ambulance Service are said to be on site.