5 injured as birthday party turns chaotic

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

About five Nigerians have been injured during a knife fight at a birthday celebration at a ghetto in Buduburam known as ‘Gab’ in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

According to Angel News’ Opanyin Darko, the birthday celebrant invited his friends in Kasoa and some from Accra. Those from Accra also came with ‘another group of friends’.

Narrating the incident on Angel Orgasm News, he said that the fight broke out while they were distributing food and drinks at the party.

However, one of the guests from Accra was infuriated which led to the fighting.

Information gathered suggests that the birthday celebrant was a Nigerian and all the five victims are also his Nigerian friends.

The five victims sustained deep cuts on various body parts including the thighs, legs, and neck.

The Asafohene of Gomoa Buduburam, Nana Adolf, who doubles as the Central Regional Street King, disclosed that but for his timely intervention and those of others, the situation could have been worse.

He said the victims have been sent to the St Gregory Hospital for treatment.

No arrest has been effected so far but the police say they are looking into it.

