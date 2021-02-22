5 inmates released after their penalties paid by Enin Medical Foundation

Enin Medical Foundation paid the fines of 15 inmates at the Sekondi Central Prisons

The Enin Medical Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Zeal Environmental Technologies Limited, an indigenous industrial leader in the oilfield, mining, and manufacturing waste management based in Shama has paid, for the release, the fines of 15 inmates at the Sekondi Central Prisons in the Western Region.

The Enin foundation spent in total GH¢30,000 to pay the fines that ranged between GH¢1,200 to GH¢6,300.



Their sentences span between nine months and two years.



The 15 beneficiaries were incarcerated following their inability to pay their respective fines.



At an emotionally charged ceremony at the Sekondi Prisons Mess to officially release the 15 inmates, Chief Executive Officer of Zeal Environmental Technologies Limited Kweku Enin said the gesture is to demonstrate that no matter the challenges of life, God has a way of redeeming everyone including prisoners “who are often forgotten”.



“Most of the time, prisoners are forgotten in society, but they are human beings. It is through accident or faith that they find themselves here. Even though there are a lot of people out there who have committed worse offences but because of luck they are not here but these unfortunate ones are here. Zeal’s motivation to pay these fines is to show and encourage society to be fair to them and for us to assist them to realize that all is not lost, but there’s hope for the future,” he intimated.



Apart from the fines, the Foundation also paid for the transportation of the inmates to enable them travel to their various destinations without any challenge.

“As you can see all the beneficiaries are males. So, one will wonder why there are no females. We are doing this in phases and so the next batch of inmates to benefit from the payment of their fines for their release would be females,” he assured.



Mr. Enin indicated that apart from the payment of the fines, the foundation will also help the prison’s infirmary, which is in a deplorable state.



“Zeal has a subsidiary which is the Ennin Medical Foundation with the purpose of providing medical outreach, hospital and prison visitation as a vehicle to win souls for Christ and today is a typical example of that. During our interaction with the Prisons authorities, it came to our attention that their infirmary has no bed and medicine as well as lack of painting, so our next project is to rehabilitate the Prisons infirmary.”



The Operations Commander of the Sekondi Central Prisons, Superintendent Samuel Amarfio, who performed the ceremony to officially release the inmates, applauded the company for the gesture which according to him will help decongest the prisons “especially during this COVID-19 period”.



He admonished the beneficiaries to desist from any act that will bring them back to the prison, stressing that the “best appreciation you can show Mr. Enin and the foundation is to be of good behaviour when you go back home”.



“… you would have served the full length of sentence if Zeal had not intervened. We thank Zeal for not only salvaging you but also helping to free up space at our Prisons. We are expecting that, as you’re going home, go and contribute to helping yourself and mother Ghana.”

One of the beneficiary inmates, Bismark Obeng, a student, was sentenced 9 months when he was convicted for being an accessory to a theft case.



At the time, Bismark was preparing for an examination.



He thanked Zeal for coming to his aid and promised to be of good behavior.



His immediate plan is to prepare so he can write his examination.