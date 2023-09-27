5 interesting scenes worth reliving from #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Police officer sitting on the floor begging protesters

A grassroots movement known as Democracy Hub took to the streets of Accra for three consecutive days to protest, demanding government accountability and fight against corruption.

These demonstrations, which gained widespread attention on social media, particularly Twitter, under the hashtag #OccupyJulorbiHouse, witnessed the participation of musicians, celebrities, and influencers, all united in their quest for transparency and change.



Prominent figures seen at the protests included Stonebwoy, Cina Soul, Kwaw Kese, Bridget Otoo, Efia Odo, Pappy Kojo, among others.



The demonstrations served as a platform for citizens to voice their concerns and seek answers from the government regarding resource allocation and governance.



Here are five remarkable moments from the protests that have left an indelible mark on the collective memory of Ghanaians:



1. Police saluting civilians for favor:



During the demonstrations, a surprising scene unfolded as a police officer was captured saluting civilians, including popular musician Pappy Kojo, in a bid to gain favor with the protesters.



The law enforcer made the personnel gestures just to ensure the peaceful flow of human traffic.





Chale you can't hate my guy ???????? pic.twitter.com/SEo2AtRoE0 — Ameyaw Debrah (@AmeyawDebrah) September 24, 2023

2. Collaboration between police and protesters for Ambulance passage:



In a display of humanitarian consciousness, police and protesters collaborated to allow an ambulance passage through a blocked section of the Airport-37-Accra Road.



Despite standing face-to-face on that part of the road, an ambulance was permitted to pass through. A video shared by TV3 captured the moment, with police and protesters dismantling barricades to facilitate the ambulance's passage.





The moment when protestors and Police teamed up to pave the way for an ambulance to 37 Military Hospital.#OccupyJulorbiHouse #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/MG8WxhKDjN — #3NewsGH (@3NewsGH) September 22, 2023

Watch how two #OccupyJulorBiHouse protestors were arrested by the Police during an interview. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/ZUWFUy3sDU — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) September 21, 2023

A Pan-Africanist participating in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration was arrested by the Ghana Police Service while giving a live interview on national TV.The protester, identified as 'Safani,' was detained without formal explanation, and the arrest was captured on video.

4. Small boy facing riot police:



A powerful image circulated widely during the protests, depicting a young boy in rubber slippers and shorts gesturing towards riot police stationed meters away behind their barricades.







5. Police officer sitting on the ground, pleading with protesters:



A police officer was captured sitting on the ground, imploring protesters to clear a roadblock that had brought traffic to a standstill around the 37 Military Hospital.



The officer personally appealed for their cooperation, asking them to move aside and allow the free flow of traffic. Despite the officer's pleas, the protesters remained resolute in their demands.





A policeman sitting on the ground of the street and pleading with the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters to allow motorists to pass through.



What a time to be alive! pic.twitter.com/Do1OYdY2U4 — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 24, 2023

On the last day of the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, protesters attempted to force their way through a police barricade deep into the night and march to the presidency.This is despite the illegal arrests and police highhandedness that marred Day 1 when police arrested 49 protesters, who were detained for hours on allegations of unlawful assembly.All of them were later released on bail.Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.While Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra Road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.AM/SARA

