5 killed in head-on collision on Obuasi-Dunkwa road

A photo of an accident scene

Five people have died after a Toyota Hilux pick-up and a Mercedes Sprinter bus collided on the Obuasi-Dunkwa road on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Seventeen others who are in critical condition are on admission at the Obuasi Government and Anglogold Ashanti hospitals.



The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the hospital for autopsy and burial.



According to available information, the pick-up vehicle with registration number GC 9888-20 was driving from Obuasi direction towards Dunkwa with four persons on board at about 6:40 p.m on Saturday.



Ashanti Regional Commander of the Police Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen tells newsmen that, the driver, on reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Adinkra, allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle.

The bus had about 18 passengers on board.



“This is an avoidable accident. This nasty scenario could have been avoided had the driver of the pick-up exercised a little patience,” Mr. Adu Boahen said.



He also appealed to the general public to assist them to identify some of the victims who are currently on admission at the hospital.



Meanwhile, the two vehicles involved in the accident have been cleared-off the road to allow free flow of traffic.