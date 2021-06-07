5 mega Nigerian churches operating in Ghana

The Dunamis Church in Abuja is headquartered in the Glory Dome (pictured here)

If it is not sports or politics, most definitely, Ghanaians will list issues of faith or religion as one of the things closest to their hearts.

And if it has to be a subject of Ghana-Nigeria relations, there is no doubt the long-standing relationship between the two countries makes for something when it comes to the big names in churches from either countries having roots in each other's backyards.



In this article, GhanaWeb lists the big names in churches from Nigeria that have big presences here in Ghana.



Below is the list:



Winners Chapel



Known officially as the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Winners Chapel is an Evangelical charismatic Christian denomination and a megachurch.



Headquartered in Ota, Nigeria, the organization has since become a global network of churches with congregations in 65 countries, including Ghana.

It is headed by Bishop David Oyedepo.











Christ Embassy



Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Christ Embassy is quite popular in Ghana and is known famously for being the church that produces the Rhapsody of Realities devotional.



Known officially as the Believer's Love World Ministry or the LoveWorld Incorporated is a megachurch and a Christian denomination founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in 1987.

The Church, with headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, has since become a global network of churches with congregations in many countries, and approximately 5,000,000,000 followers all over the world.



The Church has ministries in Canada, Nigeria, South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom. The church has 145 branches of on five continents.







Synagogue, Church of All Nations



The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has more than 15,000 members who attend its weekly Sunday services while visitors from outside Nigeria are accommodated in the accommodation blocks constructed at the church.



The Guardian reported that The SCOAN attracts more weekly attendees than the combined number of visitors to Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London. The SCOAN's popular services have also resulted in an enormous boost for local businesses and hoteliers.

It was founded by Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua) who died on Saturday, June 5, 2021.







Redeemed Christian Church of God



The Redeemed Christian Church of God is a Pentecostal megachurch and denomination founded in Lagos, Nigeria. The General overseer is Enoch Adeboye, ordained in 1981.



The church in Lagos has an average church attendance of 100,000.





Dunamis International Gospel Centre



This church is headquartered at the Glory Dome in Abuja, Nigeria, which sits a total of 100,000.



The Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) led by Dr. (Pastor) Paul Enenche, one of Nigeria’s foremost clergymen.



