5 names of potential campaign managers for Bawumia’s 2024 presidential bid - Report

John Boadu, Sammy Awuku are among prominent names who could be vying for the pivotal role

In a strategic move to fortify its grip on power, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shifted focus to the crucial task of selecting the ideal campaign manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's 2024 presidential bid.

As the party concludes its internal elections, speculations are swirling around five prominent names who could be vying for the pivotal role in what the NPP has ambitiously coined "Breaking the 8" - a mission to secure a third consecutive term in office.



According to asaaseradio.com, among the contenders is Sammy Awuku, a former national organiser and current parliamentary candidate for the Akuapem North constituency.



However, concerns have arisen about his dual roles as a parliamentary candidate and Director General of the National Lottery Authority, potentially diverting his attention, the report stated.



Dan Botwe, an experienced political figure and outgoing Member of Parliament for Okere constituency, emerges as another candidate.



The report said that while his past influence on the party is acknowledged, doubts linger regarding his capacity to rally the party base to achieve the ambitious "Breaking the 8" objective.



Peter Mac Manu, a seasoned figure having served as NPP National Chairman and two-term campaign manager for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is also in the spotlight.

Supporters cite his track record, while critics argue for a fresh perspective to address present challenges, the report said.



John Boadu, the immediate past General Secretary of the NPP and Director-General for the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), presents a compelling case.



Advocates emphasize his understanding of the current state of the NPP, though sceptics express concerns about potential conflicts arising from his recent electoral defeat when he was seeking re-election as the party's general secretary, the report indicated.



Completing the lineup is Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, a familiar face known for his eloquence and past role as campaign manager for Akufo-Addo in 1996.



Despite his suspension in 2015 and eventual return later, loyalists believe it's time to leverage his strengths to boost Bawumia's candidacy.



The report added that the impending decision underscores the NPP's quest for a visionary campaign manager who can unite the party, appeal to disenchanted voters, and navigate the challenges of securing a historic third term.

The chosen candidate must not only command respect within the party, but also possess the strategic prowess to elevate Dr Bawumia above all contenders in the upcoming elections.



The stakes are high, and the party's success hinges on this critical appointment, the report added.



The suspense continues as the NPP charts its course towards the 2024 electoral battleground.



TWI NEWS



NAY/AE