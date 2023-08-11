5 'politically charged' photos from Kwesi Pratt's 70th birthday

Collage of politicians at the Sky Bar in Accra

There was a big display of political harmony and comaraderie at a plush 70th birthday of Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

The bash, held in Accra on August 9, 2023, at the Sky Bar was organized by the family of the veteran journalist.



Photos and videos available to GhanaWeb showed a rich mix of politicians from the governing New Patriotic Party (NDC) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Others from his own Convention People's Party (CPP) and other smaller parties were also present.



On the part of government, the highest-ranking official at the party was the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare whiles on the part of the NDC, its national chairman, Johnson Asiedu- Nketiah was spotted.



The NDC's 2020 vice presidential candidate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was also in attendance along with other prominent people like Tsatsu Tsikata, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and TV show host, Kweku Sintim Misa.



NPP founding father, Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo is also captured as is CPP chairperson and Kobina Ivor Greenstreet, former CPP flagbearer and Despite Media CEO, Osei-Kwame Despite.



GhanaWeb picked five photos that demonstrated the political harmony that Ghanaian politicians exhibit when they agree on issues





Other notable faces present are listed below in no particular order:



a. Paul Adom-Otchere



b. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa



c. Joyce Bawah-Mogtari



d. Kweku Sakyi-Addo



e. Collins Admoako-Mensah, NPP MP for Afigya Kwabre North

f. Omane Boamah



g. Sammy Gyamfi



h. Eugene Boakye-Antwi, NPP MP for Subin



g. John Jinapor



h. Randy Abbey



i. Armah Kofi Buah





