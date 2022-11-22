0
Menu
News

5 rearrested after attempting to break out from police cells at Awutu Bereku

Lagos Cracks Down On Sex Offenders By Publishing Details. Jail. Prison 610x400.jpeg The suspects have been transferred to a different police station where they are being held

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Five suspects made up of three Nigerian nationals and 2 Ghanaians have been re-arrested after attempting to escape police custody.

The escapees were in detention following their arrest for various offences such as stealing mobile phones, and air-conditioners among others.

According to a Dailyguidenetwork.com report, the suspects made their move on Monday, November 21, 2022, at about 1 am with the help of a chisel and a hammer.

Their attempt was in a bid to evade court arraignment within the week.

The suspects succeeded in breaking the iron bars of the cell but saw their efforts thwarted by the officers on duty who became alarmed by the unusual noise emanating from the cells.

The Awutu Bereku Police Command has since rounded up the suspects and transferred them to a different police station for safekeeping pending their trial.

GA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: