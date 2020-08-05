Health News

5 reasons why eating watermelon should be a routine

A file photo of Watermelons

Watermelon is a delicious and refreshing fruit that's also good for your health.

The healthy or beneficial effects of watermelon are mainly derived from its unique nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and organic compounds.



It contains only 46 calories per cup but is high in vitamin C, vitamin A and many healthy plant compounds.



If you are not sure what watermelon does for the body, scroll through to get more gist on the benefits of the fruit.



Helps you to stay hydrated:

Drinking water is an important way to keep your body hydrated. However, eating foods that have high water content can also help. Interestingly, watermelon is 92% water.



High water content is one of the reasons that fruits and vegetables help you feel full. The combination of water and fibre means you’re eating a good volume of food without a lot of calories.



Improves digestion:



Watermelon contains lots of water and a small amount of fibre, both of which are important for healthy digestion. Fibre can provide bulk for your stool, while water helps keep your digestive tract moving efficiently.

Eating water-rich and fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, including watermelon, can be very helpful for promoting normal bowel movements.



Improve heart health:



Heart disease is the number one cause of death worldwide and lifestyle factors, including diet, may lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes by reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.



Several nutrients in watermelon have specific benefits for heart health and may help lower cholesterol and blood pressure. It can also help prevent oxidative damage to cholesterol.

Watermelon also contains citrulline, an amino acid that may increase nitric oxide levels in the body. Nitric oxide helps your blood vessels expand, which lowers blood pressure.



Aids weight loss:



Been trying to lose weight? Then you should be eating more watermelon. Given its high water content, watermelon can fill you up for fewer calories.



One wedge of watermelon has just about 86 calories, less than 1 gram of fat, and no cholesterol. It provides 22 grams of carbs and 5% of your daily fibre requirement, making it a great food for fat burning and weight loss

Good for skin and hair:



Two vitamins in watermelon, A and C, are important for skin and hair health. Vitamin C helps your body make collagen, a protein that keeps your skin supple and your hair strong.



Vitamin A is also important for healthy skin since it helps create and repair skin cells. Without enough vitamin A, your skin can look dry and flaky.



Both lycopene and beta-carotene may also help protect your skin from sunburn.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.