5 suspects arrested in connection with bullion van robbery at Nyankomansu

File photo: The police has arrested 5 suspects at Obuasi Junction in the Adanse Fomena District

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested 5 suspects in connection with the bullion van robbery incident that occurred at Nyankomansu near Obuasi Junction in the Adanse Fomena District.

This was disclosed at a press conference held by the Regional Police Command on Monday, 22 February 2021 in Kumasi.



According to the police, 10 suspects were involved in the robbery, however, it has been able to arrest 5 of them so far.



Speaking at the Press Conference, the Regional Police Commander, COP Kwesi Mensah Duku revealed that intelligence-led the police to establish the identity of the suspects who were arrested at their various hideouts at Techiman in the Bono East Region, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, and Kasoa in the Central Region.



He stated that: “The Regional Command as part of investigations has arrested 5persons suspected to be involved in the said robbery.”



The suspects include Bismark Owusu Ansah alias Obese, 29; Azumah Titus, 23; Kofi Matthew alias Wiser, 24; Kwadwo Agyapong alias Labista,30; and Martin Tei alias Kwadwo Darko, 26.



COP Mensah Duku further revealed that: “Subsequent to the arrest, a cash sum of GHS53,934 together with 20 Toyota Corolla salon cars, 1 Tricycle and 2 motorbikes were retrieved from the suspects meaning that they used part of the booty to buy those vehicles.”

The suspects are currently in the custody of the police, assisting with investigations.



All 5 suspects admitted to committing the crime during interrogation by the police.



A policeman, General Lance Corporal Baba Martin escorting a bullion van was shot dead by armed robbers at Nyankomasu.



The incident occurred on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 at around 10:30 am when the armed robbers wielding AK47 guns numbering about 10 attacked the bullion van which was heading from Dunkwa-On-Offin to New Edubiase.



The bullion van which was transporting money from the Dunkwa-On-Offin branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank branch (GCB) to the New Edubiase branch was attacked leading to the killing of the police officer by the robbers.