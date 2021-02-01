5 takeaways from Akufo-Addo’s 23rd coronavirus update

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The President in his 23rd address on measures being taken to curb the spread of the virus reimposed the ban on public gatherings among other things.

He warned that anyone found breaking the new directive will be severely dealt with.



Below are the takeaways from Akufo-Addo’s 23rd update on Coronavirus;



700 Ghanaians infected daily – Akufo-Addo



According to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, about 700 people in Ghana are afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic every day.



This is more than three times the average daily infection rate two weeks ago.



“Our average daily rates of infection now stand at seven hundred (700), compared to two hundred (200) two weeks ago”, the President said in his 23rd national address to the nation on the pandemic on Sunday, 31 January 2020.



He added: “Our hospitalisation rates are increasing, with the number of critically and severely ill persons now at one hundred and seventy-two (172)”, he noted, lamenting: “Our hospitals have become full, and we have had to reactivate our isolation centres”.



2. COVID-19 test, treatment, free for Ghanaians in public health institutions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the COVID-19 test and treatment are free for Ghanaians in public health institutions.



He made the announcement in his 23rd national address on the pandemic on Sunday, 31 January 2021.



Bemoaning the upsurge in cases of the virus in Ghana, the President said: “COVID-19 tests are free for all Ghanaians at public health institutions. If a Ghanaian citizen returns a positive result, the cost of care at isolation and treatment centres will be borne by the government.”



He urged Ghanaians to continue to pay attention to their health, improve their fitness levels, and eat local foods that boost their immunity.



3. Funerals, weddings, parties banned



The government has reintroduced certain restrictions to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in the country.



From Monday, 1 February 2021, there is a ban on weddings, funerals, concerts, among other social gatherings.



This was announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 23rd COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, 31 January 2021.

“Until further notice funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties are banned. Private burials with no more than 25 people can take place with the enforcement of social distancing hygiene and mask-wearing protocols. Beaches, night clubs, cinemas and pubs continue to be shut. Borders by land and sea remain closed,” he opined.



4.ECOWAS nationals to pay $50, $150 for all others



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said “the cost of the COVID test for in-bound ECOWAS nationals” is $50 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



“The cost of the test for non-ECOWAS nationals still remains $150 dollars”.



5. COVID-19 vaccine will be in Ghana by June



President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that he expects Ghana to have more than 17 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-year



In his 23rd national address on the pandemic on Sunday, 31 January 2021, the President said: “In Update No. 21, I indicated that Ghana is set to procure her first consignment of the COVID vaccines within the first half of this year. Since then, a lot of work has been done towards the realisation of this”.



“Our aim”, he noted, “is to vaccinate the entire population, with an initial target of twenty million people”.

“Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful that, by the end of June, a total of seventeen million, six hundred thousand (17.6 million) vaccine doses would have been procured for the Ghanaian people”, Mr Akufo-Addo noted.



“The earliest vaccine”, he announced, “will be in the country by March”.



6. Only ‘a few students’ infected since schools reopened



President Nana Akufo-Addo has said since he reopened schools two weeks ago, “we have witnessed only a few reports of [COVID-19] cases among students”.



In his 23rd national address on the pandemic on Sunday, 31 January 2021, the President appealed to “school authorities and teachers to enforce the guidelines provided by the Ghana Education Service, and I urge the Ghana Health Service to continue their surveillance at the schools, so we can contain any reported cases”.



Concerning the general situation, however, the President reported that in just two weeks, the active COVID-19 case count in Ghana has almost tripled, jumping from 1,900 to 5,358.



Within the same period, the second wave of the virus has killed 64 people in Ghana, the President noted in his address.



7. No ban on football gatherings

President Akufo-Addo has warned the National Sports Authority and Ghana Football Association to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are observed amid 25% capacity enforcement.



8.Akufo-Addo orders public, private workplace to run shifts and work virtually



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has encouraged workplaces to run a shift system for workers in the wake of the recent COVID-19 upsurge in the country.



He also suggested the use of virtual platforms to reduce physical engagements.



Addressing the nation for the 23rd time on measures the government is putting in place to manage the country’s COVID-19 situation on Sunday, 31 January 2021, the President said: “All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work”.



"Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements,” he added.