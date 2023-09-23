5 things to know about the late Okyem Aboagye, MP for Bantama

Daniel Okyem Aboagye

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Daniel Okyem Aboagye was not merely a political figure but a multifaceted individual whose life story is worth emulating.

The politician was reported dead on Saturday, September 23, 2023, after a short illness.



We delve into his legacy and personality as we touch on five compelling facets of his life.



1. The early life of Okyem Aboagye



Daniel Okyem Aboagye was born on December 31, 1973. He was born in Atwima Boko in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



2. His educational background

The late Okyem Aboagye had his undergraduate education at the University of Ghana where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. From there, he proceeded to study Accounting at Troy University in Alabama, USA, and was awarded an MBA and MIS in Accounting in the year 2002, and in 2003 was certified as a public accountant by the Certified Public Accountant of USA.



3. His professional journey as an accountant



He started his career as the branch manager of Sinapi Aba Trust in 1998. He later became the project manager of Opportunity International between 2003 and 2006. Okyem Aboagye was the financial controller of Globe Union in the USA and CEO of MGI Microfinance in 2208-2012.



4. His political career



The late Okyem Aboagye contested and won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and secured victory for the NPP in the 2016 general elections. While serving as a parliamentarian, he was a member of the financial committee of parliament. Unfortunately, in his second bid to represent the NPP at Bantama, he lost in the NPP primaries to Francis Asenso-Boakye.

5. His family and personal life



The late legislator was married, however, he has managed to keep the name of his spouse and children away from the public eye.



