5 unforgettable books of Ama Ata Aidoo

Renowned Ghanaian writer, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo

Ama Ata Aidoo, one of Ghana's giant writers, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

As a way of looking back on her remarkable, inspiring life, GhanaWeb takes a look at some of her 5 most memorable books.



The following list is made available via guardian.ng:



“Our Sister Killjoy” (1977):



Synopsis: “Our Sister Killjoy” is a novel that explores the experiences of a young Ghanaian woman named Sissie, who travels to Europe as a student. Through Sissie’s observations and encounters, Aidoo examines themes of cultural identity, colonialism, and the complexities of interracial relationships.



“Changes: A Love Story” (1991):

“Changes: A Love Story” tells the story of Esi, a Ghanaian woman who navigates the challenges of love, marriage, and societal expectations. Set in the backdrop of Accra, Ghana, the novel explores the lives of Esi and her two husbands, Oko and Ali, examining themes of feminism, tradition, and the changing roles of women in society.



“No Sweetness Here” (1970):



“No Sweetness Here” is a collection of short stories that delve into the lives of women in Ghanaian society. Aidoo portrays the challenges faced by women through narratives that address themes of gender inequality, patriarchy, and societal expectations. The characters in the stories reflect a range of experiences and perspectives.



“Diplomatic Pounds and Other Stories” (2012):



Synopsis: “Diplomatic Pounds and Other Stories” is a collection of short stories that explore various aspects of African life and culture. The stories touch on themes such as identity, politics, love, and social issues. Aidoo presents a diverse array of characters from different backgrounds and explores their interactions and conflicts.

“Anowa” (1970)



“Anowa” is a dramatic play that centres around the life of a young Ghanaian woman named Anowa. The play follows Anowa’s journey as she defies societal expectations and chooses her own path, leading to tragic consequences. Aidoo uses the character of Anowa to examine themes of agency, tradition, and the clash between individual desires and societal norms.



Ama Ata Aidoo’s works often feature complex and nuanced characters, particularly women, who navigate personal, social, and cultural challenges. Through her storytelling, Aidoo offers insights into Ghanaian society and the wider African experience, exploring themes of identity, gender, tradition, and societal change.