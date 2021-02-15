5-year-old boy’s successful surgery which cost GHC5,300 covered by SVTV Africa Foundation

Source: SVTV Africa

5-year-old boy, Abraham had a successful surgery which was covered by some charitable people with the support of SVTV Africa Foundation.

In January 2021, Abraham's mother, Esi shared her plight with SVTV Africa on how Abraham's father abandoned them after the child's condition.



On Monday, February 15, 2021, DJ Nyaami visited them at their home to find out how the surgery went. According to Esi, the surgery which was done a week ago cost 5,300gh.



Moreover, the surgeon declared Abraham will be able to walk again within four months. However, he needs to come for a checkup in six weeks.

Esi Ayivor showered blessings on all who made it possible for her child to walk again.



