5-year-old girl found dead at Kronum-Abuohia

A girl believed to be five-year-old has been found dead at Kronum-Abuohia in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, yet to be identified, was found in a drain at an area known as Adonko factory on Monday, April 3, 2023.



Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the Assembly Member for Kyerease-Abuohia Electoral Area, Elvis Nyantakyi said they suspect the body to have been there for at least three days.



"When I arrived the scene, I saw the body was decaying proven it has been therefore more than two days".

"I suspect the little girl was dragged by the heavy rains the previous days killing her in the process", he told the host.



Elvis Nyantakyi said Personnel from the Ghana Police Service arrived on the scene and transported the body to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue.



He called on the public particularly those living around Atimatim, Kronum Cementmu, Bronkum Newsite and other adjoining communities who had their daughter missing to visit the hospital for verification.