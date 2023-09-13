5-year-old pupil swept away by flood waters in Kumasi

Her lifeless body was discovered floating in a drain

Tragedy struck in Moshie Zongo, a community in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region, as a heavy downpour on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, led to the tragic loss of a five-year-old girl.

The young girl, who has not yet been identified, was a student at Utopia International School located in the Pankrano Estate.



After the heavy rain, her lifeless body was discovered floating in a drain, still wearing her school uniform.



The local Assembly Member for the area, Mr. Emmanuel Nti Kyei, told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwa that the residents and the police worked together to retrieve the girl's body from the floodwaters.

Upon learning of the incident, the school authorities promptly informed the child's parents and facilitated the transportation of her remains to a morgue.



The police have initiated investigations into this tragic incident, aiming to understand the circumstances that led to the young girl's unfortunate demise due to the flooding.