50-year-old man shot dead with body parts missing in Central Region

A man believed to be in his late 50s has been shot dead and dumped at a construction site at the Gomoa Ojobi Estate in the Gomoa East District in the Central region.

Preliminary investigation by the Assemblyman indicates the man was allegedly shot in his jaw, with some body parts missing. The Assemblyman suspects that the parts may have been removed for rituals.



According to the reports gathered, the deceased may have been intentionally shot dead by the land guards in the area.

The residents claim they are living in fear and panic and have called on the Inspector General of Police to deploy personals in Kasoa and its environment to protect them.



In an interview with EIB News Yaw Boagyan, the Assemblyman for Gomoa Ojobi/ Akotsi electoral area Geoffrey Panin Nkum said the body has been conveyed to Police Hospital while Police is conducting investigations into the matter.