50-year-old woman killed at Assin Dansame, heart, other body parts removed

File photo

A 50-year-old woman has been butchered at Assin Dansame in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

It is unclear who murdered the deceased known as Esi Dzodzo and removed some of her body parts; clitoris and heart.



Reports gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, went to a palm oil mill at dawn to work as she does always but while gathering palm nut, she was attacked and killed.



The single mother of two, had her head smashed with an object and was hacked several times leading to her instant death, after which the aforementioned body parts were removed.

The incident was reported to the Assin Praso Police who went to the crime scene and conveyed the body to the Assin Fosu St. Fracis Xavier Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.



Police have commenced investigation into the case and have vowed to arrest the perpetrators to face the law.