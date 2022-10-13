500 excavators never went missing; Prof Frimpong-Boateng must clarify his 'reckless statement' – Charles Bissue

Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng (left), Charles Bissue (right)

The former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has urged the then Chairman of IMCIM and ex-Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, to come clear on the 500 excavators that were alleged to have gone missing.

Speaking in an Adom FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb on October 10, Charles Bissue intimated that Prof Frimpong Boateng’s claim that the 500 excavators seized from illegal miners in 2020 went missing is not false.



He added that because of the former ministers’ irresponsible utterances on the excavators the government is always ashamed when the issue comes up.



“Prof (Frimpong Boateng) was the one who said the excavators were missing but he has stepped aside and left it hanging on the government. This is what is hurting me now and that is why I have been calling for him to come out and speak on the matter.



“Because people keep referring to the 500 missing excavators as a failure of the government but this is not the truth. He has to come and explain to Ghanaians what actually transpired for peace to prevail.



“Prof Frimpong-Boateng owes a duty of care to the state… you have made a reckless statement which is now hanging on the government, come out and tell Ghanaians what you said is false for the government to be exonerated,” he said in Twi.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng in 2020 alleged that some members of the ruling NPP including former First Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central, Horace Ekow Ewusi, had sold 500 excavators, the government seized from illegal miners.



IB/DO