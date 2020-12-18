518 lives lost in road accidents so far in the Ashanti Region

With less than two weeks to the end of the year, it has emerged that some 518 persons have lost their lives through road accidents in the Ashanti Region.

These accidents were between January 1 and December 10, 2020, according to data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service.



The statistics show an increase of 163 more deaths on the road compared to the figure of 409 deaths recorded between the same period in 2019.



The Ashanti Regional MTTD Commander, Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen, at a roundtable discussion on road safety ahead of the Yuletide on Akoma FM’s GhanAkoma told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “there has been sharp increase of 5 percent road accidents, representing some 3,137 road accidents as against 2,974 in 2019”.



Available data discloses that at least one life is lost daily through road accidents in the region, from a minimum of 10 road accidents.

The MTTD Commander further educated road users to be more vigilant and adhere to road safety protocols to reduce the road carnage that has been claiming more deaths than even Covid-19.



Globally, it is estimated that about 1.35 million people lose their lives through road accidents yearly, while up to 50 million are seriously injured in road traffic crashes.



Supt. Emmanuel Adu Boahen also assured of intense police visibility on roads especially during the Christmas season to ensure the heightening road carnage is reduced.