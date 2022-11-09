52.5% of Ghanaians believe COVID, Ukraine war reason for economic hardship - Study

Akufo-Addo and his Finance Minister are under fire over economic headwinds

Majority of Ghanaians believe that COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are the main drivers of economic hardship in the country, according to a research by a United Kingdom-based outfit.

The findings of the study conducted by Info Research and Assessment UK Ltd showed that as many as 52.5% of respondents answered "yes" to a question about whether or not the twin factors had pushed the economy into dire straits.



According to the researchers, the study had a sample size of 254,759 people, drawn from across all 16 regions. It was conducted between 27 October and 3 November 2022.



The poll, conducted “face to face” asked respondents to answer specific questions relating to the economy and politics. The margin of error for the research was put at +/-2%.



Major questions and outcomes



Question: “Do you think Ghana has been affected by COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and that this is the reason for the current economic hardships?”

The results: 52.5% answered “Yes”, 45.5% said “No”, and 2% said, “Not Sure”.



Question: “If elections are held today, what are the issues you consider as your basis to vote?”



The results: 33% of the respondents said “corruption”, 31% said “the economy” and another 31% said “Free SHS”. Another 4.5% of respondents chose “other factors”.



Question: “Were you inspired by the recent speech of President Akufo-Addo on the economy?”



The results: 47% said “Yes”, 45% said “No” and 8% said, “Not Sure”.

Question: “Who will you vote for in 2024 between Bawumia and Mahama?”



The results: 46% chose the vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, and 35% chose former president John Mahama. A significant 19% said, “they will not vote at all because both parties (NPP and NDC) are the same”.



About the research team



The Info Research and Assessment UK Ltd, team included Geoff Hurst, Olubanji Adeboye and Kwesi Degraft Johnson. They gave Chiswick Park, London W4 5HR, as their address in the UK.



SARA/PEN