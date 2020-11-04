52-year-old fetish priest arrested for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl

A 52-year-old fetish priest, Kweku Ankomah, has been picked up by the police for allegedly defiling a 6-year-old girl.
Kweku Ankomah was arrested by the Kasoa Division for Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).
The DOVVSU Commander, ASP Doris Laryea, told Adom News that the incident occurred at a public toilet where the culprit is the attendant.
According to the police, the fetish priest followed the young girl after she entered the washroom.
The victim is reported to be in critical condition as she bled profusely after the incident.
The Police used the opportunity to caution men against raping as it goes contrary to the supreme laws of the land.
Meanwhile, Ankomah is currently in Police custody.
