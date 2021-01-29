¢520k e-library commissioned at Foreign Affairs Ministry

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey,Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister

President Representative at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has commissioned an e-library at the ministry.

The new facility has a 23-computer set-up and extra seating for easy reading and a large screen for video conferencing.



According to madam Ayorkor Botchwey, “there is a 65-inch TV and projector (linked by HDMI) for presentation and training. The facility has also been equipped with a 10-inch tablet for screen mirroring and remote presentation.”



She indicated that the E-Library is run on a Library Management System, which has security tags and registers the movement of all physical material.



“The supply and installation of the E-library was undertaken by RFID Gate at the cost of Five Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixty Ghana Cedis (GHC 520,860.00) and funded from a grant obtained from the Chinese Government, which I was privileged to have facilitated during the first term of the government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” she said.



“Allow me, therefore, to express deep appreciation to the Government of China for the continuous support to the Ministry and the Government of Ghana.”

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey also stated that the E-Library will contribute to boosting overall productivity as well as enhance the capacity of officers at the ministry.



“With the widening scope of Ghana’s bilateral and multilateral engagements, the Ministry also recognizes the important role of language in facilitating relations between countries.”



“The language laboratory will certainly give officers of the Ministry the unique opportunity to learn new languages. Already, the Ministry has been collaborating with the Embassy of Colombia in Accra to offer Spanish as a Foreign Language Course for Diplomats and other Public Servants. The Eighth (8th) Edition of this course will commence soon.”



“Let me inform you of the determination of the Ministry to ensure that the facility is properly managed and maintained. In this regard, the Ministry has requested the Ghana Library Authority to second an officer from their outfit to manage the facility.”