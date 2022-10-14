552,276 candidates to sit for exams as BECE starts Monday

File photo

The 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations(BECE) is scheduled to begin from Monday 17th to Friday 21st of October 2022.

The exams will be taken at 2,023 designated centres across the country.



About 552,276 candidates, comprising 276,988 males and 275,288 females are expected to sit for the examination.



The Ghana Education Service(GES) in a statement issued on Thursday, and signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo advised candidates to play by the rules governing the conduct of the examinations and abide by them in order to ensure incident-free examinations.

“All Candidates and Stakeholders are assured that Management has worked very closely with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations throughout the country.



“We wish to remind all Candidates, Parents, Invigilators and Supervisors to appreciate the fact that the basis of success in life is honesty and hard work and therefore urges all Candidates and Stakeholders to eschew all forms of examination malpractices before, during and after the exams and to indicate that all cases of reported examination malpractices will swiftly be investigated and dealt with decisively.



“Management also encourages the security agencies to help deal decisively with all those who attempt to undermine the integrity of the exercise and to jeopardize the future of the Candidates.”