56% of Ghanaians polled believe Mahama has better economic track record

Mahama and Akufo-Addo in a handshake

Results of the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll which ran online from July 1 to August 1, 2020, via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI showed that a large number of Ghanaian believe former President John Dramani Mahama has a better economic track record than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

More than half of Ghanaian adults (56%) out of the weighted sample of 2,055 who took part in the poll believe that the former president has a better track record on the economy and 40% think so for the current president. 4% of the respondents did not attribute a better economic track record to either candidate.



Also, more than half of males and females (55% and 57% respectively) believe that John Dramani Mahama has a better track record on the economy, as compared to 41% and 38% respectively for males and females who believe the same for President Akufo-Addo.











19 to 24-year-olds credit Nana Akufo-Addo for having a better track record on the economy as belief in Nana Akufo-Addo’s track record on the economy reduces with age. However, across the rest of the ages, John Mahama is credited for having a better track record on the economy.





58% of Ghanaian adults with no party affiliation credit John Mahama for a better track record on the economy while 49% credit Nana Akufo-Addo with a better track record on the economy. Again, 37% of Ghanaian adults who are NDC/Lean NDC credit John Mahama with a better track record on the economy while 37% credit Nana Akufo-Addo with a better record on the economy.







In the Ashanti Region, more than half of Ghanaian adults credit Nana Akufo-Addo with a better track record on the economy as compared to the 41% who credit John Mahama. In the Central and Northern Regions, 67% and 63% of respondents respectively credit John Mahama with a better track record on the economy. In the Greater Accra Region, 49% of respondents credit Nana Akufo-Addo with a better track record on the economy while 47% credit John Mahama with a better track record on the economy.







The second wave of the scientific poll had a three-fold increase in participants as compared to the first wave which recorded 792 responses. Over 90 percent of the respondents were living in Ghana and the rest were living in countries including South Africa, Ethiopia, Botswana and Egypt.



Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 2.162%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population of 28,956,587 - population projection as stated on page 6 of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7) - was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the GLSS 7.

The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



