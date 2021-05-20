56% of road traffic deaths caused by pedestrians - Report

Most road accidents causes by pedestrians

A statistical report presented by Regional Advisor for Africa Vital Strategies, Raphael Awuah has indicated that pedestrians were the most affected road users in 2020 in relation to road traffic deaths.

He explained that pedestrians accounted for 56 per cent of road traffic deaths while motorists, vehicles and bicyclists accounted for 28 per cent, 15 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.



He made this known at an event organised by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety and National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 to commemoratethe 6th UN Global Road Safety week in remembrance of road crash victims.



The event which was held at the AMA office complex in Accra, under the theme: "Streets for life, love 30" was aimed at strengthening the effort of the NRSA in sanitising the roads of traffic deaths and injuries.



Speaking at the event, the Accra mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah said road crashes affect health, security, sustainable cities, poverty and that addressing the risk of deaths on our roads was fundamental to achieving Sustainable Development Goals and reducing inequalities among and within countries.

He further noted that driving 30 kilometres per hour was safe and healthy for all road users, adding that, low-speed while driving reduces the risk of serious injuries and save lives.



"Evidence from around the world shows that low-speed streets reduce the risk of serious injuries and save lives. Driving 30km/h is safe and healthy, protect all who use them most especially the vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists, children, older people and people with disabilities," he said.



The Director-General of NRSA, Ing. May Obiri Yeboah said road crashes and deaths have become both a national tragedy and an international concern.



She said it is a collective commitment to ensure safety on our urban streets and reiterated the need to ensure strict compliance and enforcement of relevant road traffic laws.