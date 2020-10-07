57-year-old JHS graduate featured on BBC

Elizabeth Yamoah, the 57-year-old lady who enrolled at the Odoben Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) in 2017 and sat for the BECE in September this year has been featured on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

In a 2 minutes 15 seconds report by BBC News Pidgin, Madam Yamoah said she enrolled in school in order to achieve her desired dreams of becoming a nurse.



She stated that she dropped out of school in primary four to become a farmer after her father passed on.



Narrating further about why she took the decision of going back to the classroom, Madam Yamoah told the BBC that when she decided to go back to school in 2017, she had an accident on her way to the market to buy her Presbyterian uniform and lost some of her teeth “but that didn’t discourage me”.



“One Monday, I dressed up in my uniform, took my school bag and went to Odoben Presby School to be registered,” she narrated. “Because of my age, people were laughing at me but I feel so proud whenever I wear my school uniform. I was motivated by free education.”



Elizabeth Yamoah was the most popular person in Odoben after she started school. She was often found playing among her teenage colleagues, who are easily at about the age of her grandchildren. She was nicknamed by her mates “Auntie School Girl”.

“I felt very happy but the teachers and students were all surprised. My favourite subjects are Religious and Moral Education (RME) and Information Communication Technology (ICT),” she noted.



Madam Yamoah will be 60 years old at the time she completes her Senior High School (SHS) education.



She hopes to become a professional nurse. And in politics “I want to become an assemblywoman in my area,” she stated.



Elizabeth Yamoah is a mother of four and has five grandchildren.



