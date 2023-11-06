57-year-old farmer in court over alleged land fraud

File photo

Source: GNA

A 57-year-old farmer, who allegedly took GH₵50,000.00 from a businessman under the pretext of securing him a half-building plot of land but failed, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with defrauding by false pretence, Mr Joseph Cleland-Okine pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, admitted Cleland-Okine to bail in the sum of GH₵80,000.00 with three Ghanaian citizens to be justified.



It directed that the accused person report to the Police once every week.



“Accused person should also deposit his Ghana card at the registry of the Court,” it added.



The case has been adjourned to December 4, 2023.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, told the Court that the complainant, Mr Robert Akeyom, was a businessman and resided at SSNIT Flat, Adenta, while the accused person was a resident of Adenta Housing Down.



The prosecution said in August 2018, the accused person approached and convinced the complainant that he had a half plot of land at Adenta Housing Down and that he was offering the same for sale.



It said under this false representation, the complainant developed an interest and willingness to purchase the land.



The prosecution said the accused person, therefore, demanded cash in the sum of GH₵100,000.00 for the half plot of the land.



It said the complainant agreed on the purchase price and made a deposit of GH₵50,000.00 to the accused person.

The prosecution said, “Soon after the money was parted to the accused person, the complainant went to start developing the land but was stopped by someone who claimed ownership for the same parcel of land.”



It said the complainant reported the matter to the police and the accused person was arrested adding that he admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement.



The prosecution said the investigation was also extended to the Lands Commission to determine who registered the land.



“However, the result derived from the Lands Commission indicates that the land is a state land acquired under the Executive Instrument dated March 5, 1997, for Ghana Housing Corporation.”