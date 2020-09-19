57-year-old mother-of-four completes BECE sets eyes on Free SHS

Madam Elizabeth Yamoah in celebration mood after the exams

Madam Elizabeth Yamoah, a mother-of-four, was among the hundreds of thousands of candidates who completed the 2020 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) today, 18 September 2020.

The 57-year-old woman, who said she was mocked at and ridiculed for attempting to get some education at her age, was highly celebrated on Friday after sitting her last paper.



“When I made up my mind to go to school, people in my community mocked me”, she told Accra-based Citi FM.



“Some even said that I should leave education for the young ones but I was determined to learn how to read and write and that helped me through my education,” the oldest Odoben Presby Basic “A” Junior High School leaver said.

“My only challenge with my academic work was that my school has a computer laboratory but we have no computers and we struggled to learn ICT, so, if benevolent Ghana can help us I will be happy,” Madam Elizabeth Yamoah appealed.



For her determination and resilience, Madam Elizabeth Yamoah was given a cash prize of GHS1,000 and made a brand ambassador for the Swedru Teachers Credit Union.

