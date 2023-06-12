58-year-old man slapped with 21-year jail term for defiling 7-year-old girl

File photo: 58-year-old gets 21-year term for defilement

A 58-year-old man has been slapped with a 21-year jail term for defiling a 7-year-old girl.

This was contained in a Ghanaian Times newspaper report dated June 12, 2023.



The sentence was pronounced by an Accra High Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann.



According to the report, the accused, now a convict, whose name is given as Michael Asante, is a 58-year-old steel bender who resides in Nungua, in the same vicinity as the victim.



The accused pleaded not guilty until later evidence provided found him guilty of the crime.



Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, who presented the facts in court, noted that the complainant in the case was the uncle of the victim.

The report stated that on May 3, 2021, in the evening, the victim went to the back of their house, where a bathroom and toilet were located, to urinate.



It goes on to note that the accused, Asante, followed the victim to the bathroom, lured her, and had sexual intercourse with her on the bare floor.



The uncle of the victim, who is also the complainant in the case, happened to pass by and saw Asante and the victim.



On seeing the complainant, Asante ran out of the bathroom.



Inspector Opoku Aniagyei added that the complainant was told by the victim that she had had multiple sexual encounters with Asante on several occasions.

The report added that the complainant took the victim to the Nungua Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and lodged a complaint.



Inspector Opoku Aniagyei added that the police, upon receiving the complaints, issued a medical report form to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim, and the accused, Asante, was arrested.



NW/WA