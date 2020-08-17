General News

595km of roads have been asphalted under the current NPP govt - Bawumia reveals

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia has revealed that since the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration took over power in 2017, a total of 595km of roads have been asphalted.

The Vice President made this known when he went to cut the sod for works to begin on the dualization of the Accra to Tema Beach Road as part of the Accra Metropolitan Area Intelligent Traffic Management and Roads Completion Project, at Nungua in Accra.



The Vice President said “A total of 595km of roads have been asphalted since 2017. This is visible in most urban areas in Accra, Kumasi, Sekondi-Takoradi, Tema and Cape Coast. And works are still ongoing”.



Emphasizing Government’s commitment to improving road infrastructure across the country, Vice President Bawumia outlined a long list of ongoing and completed road projects.



“As you are aware President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared 2020 as the Year of Roads. Even though we have experienced some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus has been to deliver quality roads to the good people of this country.



“To this end, road construction is ongoing in every part of the country. Significant amongst these include the construction of four interchanges – Accra-Tema Motorway phase I, which has been completed; Pokuase, the first four-tier interchange in West Africa; Tamale, the first interchange in the five northern regions; and Obetsebi Lamptey – to reduce congestion in our major cities,” the Vice President indicated.



“Four of the Sino Hydro Phase 1 projects are ongoing. These are the Tamale Interchange, the Cape Coast and Prestea inner cities Roads, selected Feeder Roads in Ashanti and Western North Regions and the section of the Eastern Corridor between Dodi Pepesu and Nkwanta. In addition to these four, works shall soon begin on the 6 other lots.”

Under the Kumasi Roads and Drainage Expansion Project, the Lake Road is being widened to a Dual Carriageway from Coca Cola Bottling Plant in Kumasi to Dompoase (3.5km), Dr Bawumia disclosed.



Other inner-city and urban roads receiving attention include the construction of the Teshie Link Road in Accra (65% complete), construction of the School Junction Road in Adjiriganor (completed), construction of the Boundary Road in Nungua (ongoing), upgrading of 84km of Accra inner City roads (ongoing), and construction of 100km of Kumasi Inner City Roads by M/S Contracta (ongoing).



“These projects when completed will improve accessibility, reduce congestion, and improve safety for all road users. This is a potential game-changer in our road networking, and urban development,” Dr Bawumia stated.



Dualization of the Accra to Tema Beach Road.



The dualization of the Accra to Tema Beach Road is part of the Accra Metropolitan Area Intelligent Traffic Management and Roads Completion Project, at Nungua in Accra.



The $100m project, expected to be completed in 24 months, has two components: the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management System which seeks to coordinate all traffic lights in Accra onto a Central Control System in order to improve the efficiency of traffic lights in real-time; and the dualization of the road between Osu and Tema Community 3.

“This is an important road and its improvement has major benefits for our country at large and specifically for the residents of Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, Sakumono and Tema. This is the primary link between the historic communities and major access to the Tema Harbour,” the Vice President stated at the ceremony held on Friday, August 14, 2020.



Among others, the La Beach Project is expected to bring about improvement in the capacity of the road between the Black Star Square (Independence Arch) and Tema Beach Road at Community 3, through a combination of traffic management and road widening measures.



It is also expected to bring about improvements in the provision of pedestrian facilities like walkways and safe crossing points, improvement in public transport facilities like bus ways and provision made for future Rapid Transit Bus operations along the entire route.



As well, it will involve the construction of a three-tier interchange at Nungua Barrier to address the congestion problems that road users are experiencing at the location.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.