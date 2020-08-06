General News

6,000 acres of state lands at Adenta Katamanso encroached - Lands Minister

Lands Minister inspects some state lands at Adenta and Atomic Energy

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh, has stated that the government is working around the clock to reclaim state lands encroached by individuals and groups.

He made this known on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 when he inspected some state lands at Adenta and Atomic Energy in the greater Accra region.



According to him out of 7,000 acres of state lands at Adenta Katamanso only 1000 acres have not been encroached.



“All lands belonging to the state have been properly acquired under the executive instrument of which private developers ignore what the law states”, he said.

Government would protect the interest of the citizenry at all times but would not countenance any act to compromise the security of the state”, he cautioned.



“Anyone who wishes to acquire a land should contact the Lands Commission secretariat for the needed guidance and assistance “, he stated.



The Minister was accompanied by his Deputy, Benito Owusu-Bio and the Technical Director of Lands, James Dadson.

