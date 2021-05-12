6 Chinese arrested over alleged money laundering, drug peddling

The suspects were arrested in a police swoop at the Xindi Hotel by the Asankragwa-Enchi road

National Security officials on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, have arrested 6 Chinese nationals for allegedly engaging in money laundering and drug peddling.

The suspects, 4 men and 2 ladies were also charged for allegedly operating an illegal gold refinery in Asankragwa, a suburb in the Western region.



The suspects were arrested in a police swoop at the Xindi Hotel by the Asankragwa-Enchi road.



The suspects have been named Chem Gui Bim (31), Lu Siam Chu (36), Wu Sao Pui (41), Yao Sausam (44), Xue Lian lua (30), and Cheng Chun Ron.



The police, during the raid, seized a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and an amount of GH¢1,302,990.

Boxes of mercury, six pump action guns, a sidearm, seven excavator control boards, three parcels of Indian hemp, eight cartridge, a laptop, 80 phones, and four iPads were also seized.



The suspects, according to the police are all illegal migrants and are currently in the custody of the Ministry of National Security.



They are assisting with ongoing investigations while awaiting prosecution.