2
Menu
News

6 Ghanaian politicians with deep knowledge of football

6 Ghanaian Politicians With Wide Knowledge Of Football Some Ghanaian politicians have distintuished themselves when it comes to knowledge in football

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is described as a football nation and the average Ghanaian is a football fanatic.

But beyond fanaticism, some Ghanaians exhibit wide knowledge of the sports discipline. They have on several platforms demonstrated a deep understanding of the history of the beautiful game as well as being in tune with current trends.

In this piece, GhanaWeb puts the spotlight on politicians who fall within this category.

Haruna Iddrisu

The Member of Tamale Central, Haruna Iddrisu is a football investor who owns Division One League side, Steadfast Academy.

His knowledge of football has come to bear in various conversations about the game which the MP has made a contribution.

As an investor in the game, Haruna Iddrisu has been advocating for the development of football in the country noting its economic benefits.

Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is a self-confessed fan of Ghana Premier League side Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency takes time to engage in media discussions about football, especially on issues affecting his club.

Nana Obiri Boahen

Former New Patriotic Party Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen despite his busy schedule as a private legal practitioner makes time for everything concerning football.

Nana Obiri Boahen is a known supporter of Spanish football club FC Barcelona.

With his advanced age comes an accumulation of wide knowledge of football history on both the local and international front.

Kojo Twum Boafo

Twum Boafo served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Board under the erstwhile NDC government.

Twum Boafo aside from his political roots in the NDC is also a leading member of Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak.

Twum Boafo has never spared a chance to share his opinion on issues about Ghana’s national teams.

His years of association with Hearts of Oak have granted him a grasp of football history and ideas.



Kwabena Agyepong is a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party.

The former general secretary of the NPP before entering into mainstream politics practiced journalism.

His specialty in journalism was in sports where he run commentary on football games.

Kwabena Agyepong did not only watch the likes of Abedi Pele and Mohammed Polo play but also told the world how these legends dazzled through his commentary.

Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former Deputy Minister for Information under the erstwhile NDC government.

The former deputy minister is a football enthusiast who always has an opinion to share about tactics.

His Facebook page is usually filled with his opinions about the national teams of Ghana.

GA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: