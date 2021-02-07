6 armed men storm church, rob praying members of their motorbikes, phones, cash

The incident is siad to have occured on Thursday, February 4, 2021

MyNewsGh.com gathers that a Church in the Upper East Regional Capital of Bolgatanga The River of Life International Global Prayer Centre was attacked by armed robbers while service was ongoing on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

According to our sources, the armed robbers numbering 6 stormed the Church while victims were engrossed in the holy spirit speaking in tongues and seeking the face of the lord in their lives for the year.



The robbers who are said to have appeared on the scenes with two motorbikes and a tricycle to transport their booty took the church members through several drills and robbed them of their cash and personal belongings including phones and other accessories.

After the drills in the church, the armed men carried two motorbikes of their choice into the tricycle and sped off like nothing had happened.



Residents of the Upper East region now live in fear as there has been an astronomical rise in armed robbery in that part of the country especially on its highways where several drivers have been killed as a result.