6 communities in Sene West cut off following heavy downpour

Men carrying a motorcycle across a flooded road

Correspondence from Bono East

Six communities in the Sene West District of the Bono East Region have been cut off following a heavy downpour in the area.



The heavy downpour which caused rivers to overflow submerged the main road linking Kwame Danso, Dwankrom, Lassi, Menkor, Akyeremade, and Akyeremade Battor leaving the residents who are predominantly farmers completely stranded.



The residents now have to endure the herculean task of having to struggle by meandering their way through the submerged road to access critical and other services.



According to the residents, the situation is solely because of the deplorable nature of the road which has not seen any major facelift for years.



A tricycle driver, Kwame Isaac detailed the harrowing experience when his tricycle was nearly swept away by the strong currents as he tried to drive through the submerged road.

“My tricycle was almost swept away because when I got there, the road was submerged but I decided to cross but because the current was strong I was almost carried away”.



Banka Richard expressed worry that despite the area being a major food hub, authorities have failed to walk the talk by giving the road a facelift to make the place accessible.



“This area is a food basket but the road has never seen any major facelift and the result is what we are witnessing following the downpour”.



In a related development, some roads in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality were equally flooded following hours of torrential rainfall.



The Atebubu-Mim and Atebubu-Kumfia roads for hours were submerged cutting off residents in Mim, Watro, Fakwasi, Kumfia, Duabone Number 1 and 2 as well as other communities on the two stretches.