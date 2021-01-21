6 die in Mpaha accident; bodies yet to be identified

File photo

An accident at Mpaha Junction, along the Tamale-Buipe Highway in the Savannah region, has been confirmed to have claimed the lives of six persons.

According to a report on graphic.com.gh, the accident, which happened on Thursday, January 21, 2021, involved a Sprinter Benz bus traveling from Kumasi to Tamale, and a Rhino Kia truck traveling from Tamale to Accra.



The carnage, which occurred around 4:48 am, according to the police, also left some five persons with various degrees of injuries, the portal reports.



The police further reported that the Sprinter bus with registration number AS 5618 – 18, lost control when its car tyre burst, throwing the car off balance. The car then veered off, running into the oncoming Kia Rhino, registered as GN 5316 – 13.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr. Kwasi Baffour-Awuah, Commander of the Savannah Regional Fire Service revealed that the accident left the passengers trapped in the mangled vehicles for a while until his men arrived at the scene to help.



The bodies of the deceased, who are yet to be identified, have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital’s morgue, while two of the five injured persons in critical conditions are also on admission at the hospital.