6 people, not 16 died from Gomoa Okyereko crash - NRSA sets the records straight

The NRSA says only 6 people died from the Gomoa Okyereko crash

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has said that the number of people who died in the ghastly road crash that occurred at Gomoa Okyereko in the Central Region on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, were 6

Earlier reports across the media had indicated that up to 16 people had been confirmed dead from the crash, but the NRSA has clarified the actual figures.



In a statement issued by the Authority, it said that “The Authority can confirm that the total fatalities (deaths) arising from the crash as at close of day yesterday, Tuesday 30th May, 2023, was six (6) and not sixteen (16) as presented by a section of the media.”



Also, the NRSA clarified details about the vehicles that were involved in the crash.



“Preliminary investigation by the Authority shows that the vehicles involved in the crash, an Iveco Trakker Tanker with registration number WR 2063-10 loaded with premix fuel from Tema to Apam collided with a Neoplan bus with registration number GR 5866-L loaded with sixty-two (62) passengers on board from Liberia heading towards Buduburam at the early hours of 4:30am on Tuesday, May 30, 2023,” it added.



In all, the NRSA said that of those who were injured from the crash, 48 are receiving medical treatment at the Winneba Trauma Hospital, as well as the Winneba Municipal Hospital.

Some 8 persons are also reported to have escaped unhurt.



Meanwhile, the NRSA has reiterated its call for the dualization of major road and highways across the country.



It also urged the media to be circumspect in its reportage on road crashes by thoroughly authenticating facts and figures about such incidents.



AE/SARA