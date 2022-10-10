0
6 people perish in accident on Somanya - Apirede road

Another Accident Of Somanya Photo of the sprinter bus involved in the accident

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: Tetteh Akunnor

A fatal accident occurred on Friday, October 7, 2022 on the Apiredi - Somanya Road in the Eastern Region. A sprinter bus carrying passengers somersaulted into a nearby maize farm.

According to a survivor (name withheld), the vehicle was from Koforidua to Aflao for a funeral. The vehicle is said to have been overspeeding. The victims were rushed to the Yilo Krobo Krobo District Hospital, Somanya. Six people were said to have died on the spot.

The survivors are receiving treatment from the hospital. Some are in critical condition. Among the survivors is a two-month-old baby boy.

The Somanya - Apirede route is gradually becoming a death trap. A similar gory accident happened at the same scene barely a month ago.

Source: Tetteh Akunnor
