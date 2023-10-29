6 secessionists convicted, 4 others discharged

File photo

Six out of the ten per­sons standing trial for attempting to secede part of the Volta and Oti Regions from Gha­na, have been convicted by the High Court in Accra.

The convicts, Gabriel Gorvinoa, Cephas Zodanu, Benjamin Gbada­do, Richard Doglo Ametepe, Cos­mos Favor and Vincent Ramsayer Atsu Galey, were all members of Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).



The trial judge, Justice Maame Ekue Yanzuh found the seces­sionists guilty of the charge, but deferred sentencing to November 1, 2023.



The four others who were charged together with the con­victs have been acquitted and discharged.



They are John Gbedemah, God­win Awudza, Excel Liberty Aheto and Divine Nyadzinyo.

On September 25, 2020, the convicts attacked the Mepe and Aveyime Police Stations, and took away police vehicles, weapons and also kidnapped officers on duty.



The National Security Council, based on intelligence, arrested members of the WTRF, who on September 25, 2020, blocked roads at Juapong and Sogakope and set fire to two STC buses.



The prosecution said on the same day, the group also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations, freed inmates in the cells, locked up policemen on duty, took arms and ammunitions from the armory of the polices and bolted.



The convicts were arrested for being members of the WTRF and their various roles in the group’s activities such as attending meet­ings, contribution of funds and the receipt of funds for running the organisation.