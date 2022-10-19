9
Menu
News

6 vehicles crash in gory accident near Airport Hills

Airport Hill Accident.png One of the vandalized vehicles

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At least six vehicles reportedly crashed in an accident at the overpass near Airport Hills, a suburb of Accra, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 8:40 am on the overpass from the Palace Mall towards the Major Mahama roundabout.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed the crashed vehicles, including a dump truck (articulated truck), a commercial transport van (‘trotro’), and at least three private vehicles, including a KIA Picanto, a Mercedes Benz and Honda Accord, scattered all over the Airport Hills road.

One of the witnesses could be heard saying in the video that at least six cars were involved in the accident.

“About six cars were involved in the accident. Some of the vehicles are over there,” he said in the Twi dialect.

In the video, the KIA Picanto was seen to have crashed into another private car.

The dump truck had also pushed a four-wheel drive off of the road. Parts of the ‘trotro’ were also completely dented.

Some people at the scene can also be seen crying even though there is no report of injuries or deaths.

Reports indicate that the accident happened because the brakes of the dump truck failed.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to comment on the accident.

Watch the video below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





IB/ BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
Related Articles: