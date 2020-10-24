6 vicitms of the collapsed church building treated and discharged

The church building has been reduced to a pile of rubble

Reports from the Akim Oda Government Hospital indicate that six victims rescued from the collapsed church building at Akyem Batabi, have been treated and discharged on Thursday.

Kwame Ampadu-Agyei, administrator at the Hospital said about 24 victims were sent to the hospital with 15 already dead, six treated and discharged, one referred to the St Joseph hospital in Koforidua while one died on Thursday leaving one, on admission.



Rescue efforts are still ongoing to save dozens believed to be trapped under the debris, by the combined rescue teams including; the Ambulance Service, Military, Ghana National Fire Service, Police and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) visited the reporter scene on Thursday.



Amo Lartey, Director of Operations at NADMO, disclosed that the National Security was providing additional excavators to FastTrack the rescue operation.

Prophet Akoa Isaac, the founder of the collapsed Church of Prosperity, in an interview described as unfortunate the collapse and death of members of the church and added that the building had stalled for lack of funds.



He said church activities had slowed due to the coronavirus restrictions and disclosed that 52 congregants were at the church for fasting and prayers, on that fateful day.