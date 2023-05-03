5
6-year-old boy electrocuted at Fetteh Kakraba

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 6-year-old Boy named Theophilus Eleke Lordgist, has been electrocuted after touching an electrified container shop at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday evening when the deceased was playing.

He was rushed to the St. Gregory Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicate that the container said to belong to a pastor named Peter Obi has shocked three persons within a week but the pastor has failed to disconnect power to the container not checked the wiring despite many calls to him to do so.

According to residents, the Pastor insults anyone who calls him and complains about the container which continues to shock people who touch it, and now has become a death trap.

Meanwhile, mother of the deceased Elizabeth Duah expressed shock after seeing the lifeless body of her son.

According to the mother, instead of the Hospital Authorities releasing the body to her for a burial, they are requesting money from her for postmortem which she doesn’t have.

They body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Gregory Catholic Hospital Mortuary while the case has been reported to the Awutu Bereku Police Station for investigation.

