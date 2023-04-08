0
Menu
News

6-year-old girl dies after slipping into an open gutter at South Suntreso

Dead Body File File photo

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

A six-year-old girl has died after she reportedly fell into a gutter at South Suntreso in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Angel Adana, according to residents died on the evening of Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Some residents in an interview with OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng said they could not point to what exactly caused the girl to fall into the gutter.

They added that they however suspect the deceased was playing around the gutter and subsequently fell into it.

The Assembly Member of the area, Kwame Asafo Agyei, who confirmed the incident during a visit to the deceased’s family, said police in the area was notified immediately about the incident.

"I received a distress call about the unfortunate incident from a resident in the area and upon getting to the scene, I saw the lifeless body of the girl," he said.

"Police after receiving an official complaint from the residents reported to the scene and conveyed the body to morgue for investigation," Mr Agyei stated.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha