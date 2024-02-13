60 of the Agenda 111 Hospitals will be completed this year - Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye has assured Ghanaians of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's commitment to his Agenda 111 initiative.

The National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party noted during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" that the President hasn't reneged on his promise to construct 111 hospitals across the nation.



Under Agenda 111, which forms part of the grand vision for Ghana’s healthcare sector by the Akufo-Addo administration, the government intends to build 101 district hospitals, 6 regional hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals in the country.



Since the President announced the project, there has been little reporting on the progress of work.



On Friday, February 9, Henry Nana Boakye, affectionately called "Nana B", disclosed that a huge number of the Agenda 111 hospitals will be completed this year.

"About 60 of the Agenda 111 will be fully completed. It is unprecedented. Such a revolution in our health sector to build 111 hospitals is unprecedented," he emphasized.



